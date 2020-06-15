Chicago group seeks detained immigrants' release amid coronavirus pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Alfredo Chavez Garcia spent months agonizing about his health and the future of his six children while at a southern Illinois immigrant detention center where more than half of the detainees now have COVID-19.

The 49-year-widowed man with diabetes and high blood pressure said those awaiting immigration hearings at the Pulaski County jail lived in close quarters, had limited access to soap and weren't given hand sanitizer or masks.

“If I get it, my body’s defenses are weak,” he said. “I was worried I would get sick in there and never see my family again.”

The Mexican immigrant, who’s lived in the U.S. for 40 years and has a green card, was released in April after a federal lawsuit by a Chicago organization that's made more than 60 similar attempts nationwide to get high-risk immigrant detainees released during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their efforts come as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement faces growing pressure from members of Congress, lawyers and activists who say the agency hasn’t done enough to test and control the virus.