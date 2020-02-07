You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chicago husband, wife sickened by coronavirus leave hospital
breaking urgent

Chicago husband, wife sickened by coronavirus leave hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won't stick in the public's mind. 

 CDC

CHICAGO — A Chicago husband and wife who late last month became the first person-to-person coronavirus patients in the United States have been released from a suburban hospital, health officials said Friday.

In a statement, Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates said that they were “discharged to their home under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.” The hospital said the two, both in their 60s, are now in “home isolation.” The hospital did not say when the two were discharged from the hospital.

US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus

The couple, who have not been identified, said in a statement released by the hospital that they are pleased with the care they have received.

“This has been the best healthcare experience we've ever had, but we're definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal.”

Region couple hunker down in China amid virus outbreak

Last month, health officials announced that a Chicago woman who had recently returned from the central China city of Wuhan on Jan. 13 had been diagnosed with the viral illness and that she and her husband had been hospitalized. Days later, health officials announced that the husband, after becoming sick, had been diagnosed with coronavirus as well.

Man says he has coronavirus, sprays Walmart with disinfectant

At the time, officials said they were monitoring 21 health care workers and others who may have been in contact with the man. They also tried to assuage fears about a possible outbreak, saying that the man had not been on any public trains in Chicago and had not been in any large crowds.

Video series lets you ride 'shotgun' with NWI cops
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts