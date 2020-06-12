Chicago investigating officers 'lounging' during unrest

“It’s disgusting that they would challenge the honor of those (officers) that were in the office that night, as if they would stand there and let people die,” he said.

Top leaders of the city's police department called the officers' actions indefensible, and Superintendent David Brown pledged that they will be disciplined because the department's integrity is at stake.

“Sleep during a riot?” he asked, incredulously. “What do you do on a regular shift when there’s no riots? “

First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said he was stunned by what he saw, particularly when he realized what was going on outside as rioters were attacking officers, looting stores and setting squad cars on fire.

“Thirteen officers making popcorn, taking a nap and relaxing as I was standing shoulder to shoulder with hundreds of other officers on State Street while we got pelted with rocks,” he said, reminding reporters that more than 100 officers were injured during the rioting. “That’s occurring at the same time these guys are making popcorn and having a pot of coffee.”

Lightfoot did not say what actions should be taken against the officers. A few days ago, she said she wanted an officer who made an obscene gesture to protesters fired.