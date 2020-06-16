You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chicago loosening virus limits on bars, lakefront trail
topical alert urgent

Chicago loosening virus limits on bars, lakefront trail

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Memorial Day

Where thousands would usually gather or pass by, a food and beverage pavilion sits unoccupied at the Oak Street beach Monday, May 25.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago has again loosened restrictions created during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing bars, breweries and other businesses to resume outdoor service starting Wednesday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced Monday that people can get back to the city's popular lakefront path starting June 22.

But nearby parks and beaches will remain closed, and city officials said patrons must follow the “keep it moving" motto by using the trail for exercise or personal travel, which includes walking, biking, running or rollerblading.

Lightfoot shut down the lakefront and nearby parks in late March after residents crowded the area on an unseasonably warm day. Lightfoot said then that it was too difficult to keep distance from others and for months she resisted calls to reopen the well-loved amenity.

UPDATE: Retired cop urged partner to shoot as psychiatric patient choked him, prosecutor said

The Chicago Park District plans to install signs and station staff to act as “social distancing ambassadors” along the trail, reminding people to stay away from others.

Owners of bars, breweries and other businesses that don't serve food with drinks were unhappy when the city opted to let restaurants resume outdoor service early this month, arguing the disparity was unfair.

The city's loosened rules will let businesses with outdoor patios, rooftops or rooms with retractable roofs and large window or door openings to welcome customers.

Bars will have to follow the same regulations including keeping tables 6 feet apart, capping the number of people at each table and limiting customers' stay to two hours.

Perils of police at high speeds spur calls for more reform

Previous city guidance for restaurants said patrons should only remove face coverings or masks when seated at their table.

Chicago has reported 49,603 cases of the coronavirus and 2,399 deaths since the pandemic began.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

Patience is essential for visitors to Northwest Indiana's reopened casinos

Health officials have said recent trends are still headed downward but warn that more progress depends on people following guidelines, including wearing face coverings outside the house.

“We’re all excited to start the process of reopening our city but we need to do this cautiously and continue to follow all the guidance,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lake Central peaceful protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts