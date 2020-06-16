Chicago loosening virus limits on bars, lakefront trail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Chicago has again loosened restrictions created during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing bars, breweries and other businesses to resume outdoor service starting Wednesday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced Monday that people can get back to the city's popular lakefront path starting June 22.

But nearby parks and beaches will remain closed, and city officials said patrons must follow the “keep it moving" motto by using the trail for exercise or personal travel, which includes walking, biking, running or rollerblading.

Lightfoot shut down the lakefront and nearby parks in late March after residents crowded the area on an unseasonably warm day. Lightfoot said then that it was too difficult to keep distance from others and for months she resisted calls to reopen the well-loved amenity.

The Chicago Park District plans to install signs and station staff to act as “social distancing ambassadors” along the trail, reminding people to stay away from others.

Owners of bars, breweries and other businesses that don't serve food with drinks were unhappy when the city opted to let restaurants resume outdoor service early this month, arguing the disparity was unfair.