Chicago man dies from multiple gunshot wounds in Griffith

GRIFFITH — A 30-year-old Illinois man was found dead on the ground from multiple gunshot wounds near the Park West Apartments early Sunday.

Griffith Police responded around 5 a.m. to the 1900 block of Park West Boulevard after a caller informed police a man was lying on the ground between an apartment building and the street, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Police discovered the man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Spent shell casings were recovered from the scene, Martin said.

The victim later was identified by the Lake County coroner as Preston Billings, of Chicago.

An investigation is ongoing by the Griffith Police, Indiana State Police and the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call Griffith police Detective Jim Sibley at 219-924-7503 ext. 239, or the Griffith Police Anonymous Tip Hotline at 219-922-3085.

