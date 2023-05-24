HAMMOND — A Chicago man who lied to skirt firearms regulations is going to prison.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a 30-month sentence Wednesday on 25-year-old David R. Valentine.

Valentine pleaded guilty in early 2022 to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of a firearm.

Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office say Valentine lied May 26, 2020, when he filled out an ATF Form 4473 to purchase a Hammerli Arms rifle at Merrillville’s Shoot Point Blank gun shop.

Such forms require applicants, under the penalties of perjury, to state their true name, address, and date of birth, and to swear under oath they are purchasing guns only for themselves and no one else.

Watkins admits he gave a false address in Gary as his residence and falsely swore that he was buying the firearm only for himself when in fact he was what authorities call a straw buyer because he was secretly purchasing it for someone else.

Valentine originally pleaded not guilty, but as the date for his jury trial approached, he signed a plea agreement to give up his constitutional rights to make the government prove the case against him.

In return, federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a more lenient sentence than the maximum penalty of 10 years that he had faced and to dismiss four other firearms violations pending against him.

Defense attorney Roxanne Mendez Johnson argued in mitigation of Valentine’s offense that Valentine has been diagnosed with mental health issues and previously was incarcerated for minor gun and drug violations, but, has not previously been convicted of a felony.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Padilla also argued in court papers Valentine was originally charged with purchasing six firearms between April and June of 2020 and attempting to purchase 2, but their transfer was never completed.

Padilla said Valentine repeatedly lied that he was purchasing the gun for himself and gave a phony address. Valentine’s lies came to light when a gun he bought was found at a crime scene in Chicago.

Investigators for the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to the Gary address Valentine had given on the form, only to learn another family had lived there since August 2019, not Valentine.

Investigators later located Valentine, who admitted two members of the Chicago-based Gangster Disciples street gang paid him $400 to purchase the rifle.