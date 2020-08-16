Chicago man wounded by gunfire after fight breaks out at Hammond bar, police say

HAMMOND — A bar fight early Sunday morning left at least one injured after someone began shooting at the establishment's ceiling.
At 2:34 a.m. Sunday, the Hammond Police Department responded to Flo's Kenwood Tap at 6243 Kennedy Ave. in reference to shots fired, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Witnesses told police a fight broke out inside of the bar and a person later began shooting at the ceiling.
Various people on the scene fled and additional shots were heard in the bar's parking lot, Kellogg said.
About an hour later, a 25-year-old man from Chicago arrived at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and said he was shot in the forearm during the incident at Kenwood Tap, Kellogg said.
Officers didn't locate any suspects or victims on the scene, Kellogg added.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Dan Bates at 219-852-2979.
