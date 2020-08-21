Chicago mayor defends beefed-up police presence near home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot adamantly defended on Thursday a beefed-up police presence outside her home, saying extra officers were necessary to protect her and her family.

"Given the threats that I have received, given the threats to my home and my family, I'm going to do everything to make sure that they are protected," Lightfoot said, though she declined to elaborate on the threats. “I make no apologies whatsoever for that.”

It was not immediately known how much the extra security detail cost taxpayers, how often officers are on the block, or whether officers were being transferred from other parts of the city.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara criticized Lightfoot's request for extra security.

“Maybe she should move into a high-rise downtown where you can put like 20 officers at the front of the building if need be,” Catanzara said.

Lightfoot's comments followed a Chicago Tribune report that the police department directed officers to arrest protesters on the block where she lives if they do not disperse when ordered to do so, saying that she concluded such a move was necessary after talking to mayors in other cities about problems they'd had.