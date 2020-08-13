Chicago mayor names committee to review public monuments

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced the formation of a committee to review the city’s monuments three weeks after ordering the removal of three statues honoring Christopher Columbus.
In announcing the committee, Lightfoot said her administration will also commission temporary public artworks that will focus on a range of topics around COVID-19, inequality and racial reconciliation.
The 20-person panel announced by the mayor will catalog monuments and art on public land to determine which warrant attention, recommend new monuments or public art and prompt a dialogue about Chicago’s past.
“This effort is not just about a single statue or mural, but how we create a platform to channel our city’s dynamic civic energy to purposefully reflect our values as Chicagoans and uplift the stories of our city’s residents, particularly when it comes to the permanent memorialization of our history and shared heritage,” Lightfoot said in a statement.
Lightfoot last month ordered the removal of three statues of Columbus following violent protests at one statue in Grant Park and the painting of graffiti at another in the Little Italy neighborhood. The third statue had gone untouched. She has said the removals are temporary and intended to end their targeting by demonstrators.
Officials of cities around the country are evaluating statues of Columbus and others because of those being honored are known to be linked to causes, like slavery, that are frowned on today. Although the memory of Columbus is prized by Italian-Americans and others, he has been condemned in recent years for the mistreatment of Indigenous people after he landed in the Americas in 1492.
Activists have urged the creation of public art that does a better job of representing a broader spectrum of American life. Lightfoot said her effort will develop a framework "for marking public space that elevates new ways to memorialize Chicago’s true and complete history.”
Gallery
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville Target
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Michigan City protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Peaceful rally in Gary
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Portage Protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Valpo protest
WATCH NOW: Crown Point officials address armed bystanders amid peaceful gathering
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
St. John protest
Gary protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
NWI residents gather in Crown Point in remembrance of Breonna Taylor
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Griffith protest cell snap John Luke
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!