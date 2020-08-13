Chicago mayor names committee to review public monuments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced the formation of a committee to review the city’s monuments three weeks after ordering the removal of three statues honoring Christopher Columbus.

In announcing the committee, Lightfoot said her administration will also commission temporary public artworks that will focus on a range of topics around COVID-19, inequality and racial reconciliation.

The 20-person panel announced by the mayor will catalog monuments and art on public land to determine which warrant attention, recommend new monuments or public art and prompt a dialogue about Chicago’s past.

“This effort is not just about a single statue or mural, but how we create a platform to channel our city’s dynamic civic energy to purposefully reflect our values as Chicagoans and uplift the stories of our city’s residents, particularly when it comes to the permanent memorialization of our history and shared heritage,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

Lightfoot last month ordered the removal of three statues of Columbus following violent protests at one statue in Grant Park and the painting of graffiti at another in the Little Italy neighborhood. The third statue had gone untouched. She has said the removals are temporary and intended to end their targeting by demonstrators.