 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago mayor: Pandemic has caused $1.2B hole in 2021 budget
urgent

Chicago mayor: Pandemic has caused $1.2B hole in 2021 budget

{{featured_button_text}}
Lori Lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at a news conference Aug. 10,, in Chicago. Lightfoot predicted a $1.2 billion hole in the 2021 budget on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, calling the coronavirus pandemic the "single largest driver" of the city's economic challenges.

 Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot predicted a $1.2 billion hole in the 2021 budget on Monday, calling the coronavirus pandemic the "single largest driver" of the city's economic challenges.

In her budget forecast, the first-term mayor said tourism, transportation and the hospitality industry have been hit hardest amid closures due to COVID-19.

"Make no mistake, this will be our pandemic budget," she said. "COVID-19 is the single largest driver of economic challenges and our city's budget gap."

Lightfoot didn't offer many details on how Chicago officials would close the gap, noting city worker layoffs as one possibility. Lightfoot didn't mention a property tax hike as a solution.

She said federal help will be needed as cities nationwide are struggling to fight the virus and address economic fallout. Illinois health officials on Monday announced 1,668 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

Roughly $400 million of the shortfall is related to Chicago's underfunded pension system.

Chicago will close the 2020 budget year with a nearly $800 million shortfall as the city suffers from soaring unemployment. Since the pandemic's start, roughly 900,000 people have filed for unemployment, Lightfoot said.

She said this year's shortfall would largely be addressed with federal aid and debt refinancing, among other things.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

White House warns Iowa could see dire rise in Covid-19 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts