Chicago officer who made obscene gesture at protester on desk duty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who was photographed making an obscene gesture at people protesting following the death of George Floyd has been stripped of his police powers and placed on administrative duty, the department announced on Tuesday.

“The officer used a vulgar, offensive gesture directed a member of the public while on duty and in uniform,” the department said in a statement announcing that Superintendent David Brown made the decision due to what was termed “conduct unbecoming.”

The announcement comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters Friday that she would leave a decision on disciplining the officer to Brown but that she believed the officer should be fired.

Brown will make a recommendation, but the Chicago Police Board will decide whether the officer will be disciplined or fired. Last week's incident will first be investigated by the police department's Internal Affairs bureau.

The announcement comes a few days after the city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was recommending that another officer captured on video using a homophobic slur be placed on administrative duty or relieved temporarily of his police powers during its investigation.

The police department said in a news release it is also investigating.