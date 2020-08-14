Chicago officials pledge swift response to theft, vandalism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Chicago officials under pressure to reassure residents after hundreds of people vandalized and stole from downtown businesses pledged Friday to respond forcefully to any similar attempts during the weekend.

Flanked by local and federal officials at a press conference near the city's lakefront, Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlined the strategy that includes a Chicago Police team to monitor social media around the clock for efforts to organize looting or other crime.

Police blamed some of the chaos Sunday night and early Monday on people who used social media to organize car caravans, bringing dozens together to ransack stores and other businesses downtown.

Monitoring public social media posts for similar plans this weekend will let police and other city agencies quickly respond before commercial areas become targets, Lightfoot said.

The city’s plan also includes using large trucks and concrete barriers if needed to limit access to commercial areas, along with enlisting help from state troopers for traffic control. Police Superintendent David Brown said citywide teams will be deployed as needed to back up local police patrols.