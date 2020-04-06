Chicago opens shelters for newly homeless in coronavirus crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Chicago has opened shelters at five new locations to house the homeless as the city grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s homeless numbers are expected to rise after a state-imposed stay-at-home order forced more people out of work. Lisa Morrison Butler, head of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services, said the nation’s third-largest city is working on “decompressing” shelters that are typically full.

Illinois has set aside $8 million toward isolation housing and homeless assistance.

As of March 27, Chicago had moved 164 people younger than 60 with no preexisting conditions out of existing shelters and into the new locations, the Chicago Tribune reported. The department said 665 of 900 new beds are ready. Hotel rooms will be made available for those who have tested positive or have been exposed to the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.