Chicago panel to review police department's policy on force

Lightfoot acknowledged that the department’s use of force policy changed substantially after the Department of Justice investigation. She said the working group “is another opportunity for the community to be involved" and weigh in on policy revisions.

“Police officers can never do this alone,” she said. “We will only have true public safety when the community is engaged and involved in charting the course for public safety on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis.”

Use of force by police in Chicago has remained in the headlines, even since Floyd's death and rallies calling for reform. Attorney David Gaeger told the Chicago Tribune that video shot by a bystander shows Chicago police punching the back of his client's head on Friday night as they arrested the 28-year-old man for drug possession and gambling.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating other complaints, including a video showing officers yanking two women from a car and throwing them to the ground. Another video shows an officer chasing and punching a protester after a demonstration.