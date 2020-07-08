You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chicago Police forming citywide unit to combat violent crime

Chicago Police forming citywide unit to combat violent crime

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — After a spate of shootings over the July 4 weekend that left 17 people dead and dozens more wounded, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is creating a specialized citywide unit that will be quickly deployed to halt sudden outbursts of gun violence.

The department's announcement this week means that it will have for the first time in nine years the kind of permanent roving team that in the past has has been both praised and come under fire. In the early 2000s a similar unit was credited for a significant drop in homicides but the unit was later shut down after some of its officers committed robberies and home invasions.

1 dead, 5 wounded in Gary shootings alongside Chicago's violent July Fourth weekend

A mobile task force was created a few years later but it was disbanded in 2011 amid concerns that it created a divide between police and minority communities.

The Chicago Tribune reported that steps will be taken with this unit to foster trust between police and communities, with officers taking part in things like mentoring young people and helping seniors.

The department hopes the unit will help reduce gun violence in a city that this year has recorded significantly more homicides and shootings compared to the same period last year.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing-based reporter surprised by US stance on masks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts