2 Chicago police officers fired for shooting at stolen car

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers who fired on a stolen car in 2016 during a chase that ended with the fatal shooting of the unarmed driver were fired, it was announced Thursday.

The Chicago Police Board found in an 8-0 decision that Officers Michael Coughlin Jr. and Jose Torres violated Chicago Police Department rules for shooting at the car driven by 18-year-old Paul O’Neal. The officers can appeal their firings in Cook County Circuit Court.

The Independent Police Review Authority, which no longer exists, recommended in 2017 that Coughlin and Torres be fired. It determined the officers risked the lives of fellow officers and bystanders by firing on the stolen Jaguar. It also didn't find credible Coughlin's and Torres' assertion they fired because they believed fellow officers were in danger.

Then-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in 2018 agreed with the review authority’s recommendation and the department asked the police board to make a final decision.