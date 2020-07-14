Chicago police rescue miniature horse found tied to truck

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer rescued a miniature horse after finding the animal tied to a truck outside without access to water or shade, police said.
Police said an officer discovered the horse on Monday afternoon in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The horse was tied to a tow truck in a vacant lot and it had no access to food or water, and the truck was not parked in the shade, WLS-TV reported.
A 30-year-old man who police said owned the horse was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of violating animal owner duties.
Police have released no further details, including who is now caring from the miniature horse.
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!