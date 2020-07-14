Chicago police rescue miniature horse found tied to truck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer rescued a miniature horse after finding the animal tied to a truck outside without access to water or shade, police said.

Police said an officer discovered the horse on Monday afternoon in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The horse was tied to a tow truck in a vacant lot and it had no access to food or water, and the truck was not parked in the shade, WLS-TV reported.

A 30-year-old man who police said owned the horse was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of violating animal owner duties.

Police have released no further details, including who is now caring from the miniature horse.

