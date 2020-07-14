You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chicago police rescue miniature horse found tied to truck
urgent

Chicago police rescue miniature horse found tied to truck

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer rescued a miniature horse after finding the animal tied to a truck outside without access to water or shade, police said.

Police said an officer discovered the horse on Monday afternoon in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The horse was tied to a tow truck in a vacant lot and it had no access to food or water, and the truck was not parked in the shade, WLS-TV reported.

A 30-year-old man who police said owned the horse was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of violating animal owner duties.

Police have released no further details, including who is now caring from the miniature horse.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor says what we saw in Wuhan we are seeing in Miami

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts