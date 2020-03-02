You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chicago police shoot, wound man, 19, who shot at officers
urgent

Chicago police shoot, wound man, 19, who shot at officers

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old man Sunday after he exchanged gunfire with officers, police said.

Officers tried to stop the man Sunday afternoon when they saw him “acting suspiciously and walking,” holding something by his side, said Fred Waller, Chicago’s police chief of patrol.

Charges dropped against man shot by Chicago police at station

The man allegedly fired at two officers after they went to question him and one officer returned fire, striking the man in the shoulder and leg, police said.

Both officers then pursued the man to the back of a residence, where he was apprehended and officers administered first aid with a tourniquet, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A message was left Monday morning with police seeking an update on the man's condition.

No officers were injured in the gunfire.

Waller said the wounded man had a weapon, which police recovered, and he has an extensive criminal background.

Man wounded by gunfire; location of shooting under investigation

“Officers thought he had a weapon, which he did. The weapon was recovered,” Waller told reporters at the scene

Sunday’s shooting came two days after Chicago officers shot and seriously wounded man in a downtown train station after an officer spotted him jumping from one car to another in violation of a city ordinance and called for backup.

'He is the most loyal partner I have ever had': Injured police dog undergoes surgery

That incident was captured on bystander video and shared widely — video that Mayor Lori Lightfoot called “extremely disturbing.”

Cook County prosecutors on Sunday dropped criminal charges against the wounded man, who remained hospitalized Sunday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts