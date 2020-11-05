Chicago radio station shifting to 24/7 Christmas music on Friday

CHICAGO — Even though this week's weather has felt more like early fall than early November, Christmas is coming — and so is non-stop holiday music.
Chicago radio station WLIT-FM (93.9) announced Thursday it is flipping the switch on an annual tradition Friday when it transitions to Christmas tunes 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Friday afternoon.
The news came in a Thursday tweet from the station's program director and afternoon host, Mick Lee: "UPDATE: the Christmas music starts tomorrow at 4 pm!!!"
In another tweet, the station noted this is the 20th year it has gone to non-stop Christmas music during the holiday season.
The format switch has traditionally been a ratings bonanza for the station.
Robert Feder, media columnist for the suburban Daily Herald, reported last year that Lite FM jumped from fifth to first in the December ratings, and more than doubled its share of the audience from 4.7% to 9.5%.
