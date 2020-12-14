 Skip to main content
Chicago rapper Twista hosting toy drive
CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Veteran Chicago rapper Twista is partnering with Habitat for Humanity's ReStores in the Chicago area for a holiday toy drive.

New, unwrapped toys and family Christmas gifts may be dropped off at the Habitat ReStore location at 180 W. Joe Orr Road in Chicago Heights. Habitat ReStore is a home improvement store offering new and used furniture, appliances, home good and building supplies.

The deadline to donate toys and gifts is Saturday.

Twista will be selecting the recipients of the gifts, according to a news release. 

For more information, email twistagifts@gmail.com.

