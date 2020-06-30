Chicago releases video of ex-top cop asleep at the wheel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Documents, audio of a civilian 911 call and police body camera footage showing the former head of Chicago police allegedly asleep in October at the wheel of his vehicle were released to the public Monday by the city of Chicago.

A civilian saw former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson SUV stopped at a South Side street corner slumped in his seat. Audio of a 911 call reveals the man telling a police dispatcher that the SUV’s lights were off but smoke was coming out the vehicle’s exhaust.

The city’s inspector general said it was investigating what happened on that October night, but the agency didn't release a report on its findings.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson in December citing “ethical lapses” that included telling lies about being found asleep at the wheel of his car after having drinks. In his initial remarks about the matter, Johnson blamed his failure to take blood pressure medication and feeling ill as he drove home from dinner with friends.

At the time of her firing of Johnson, Lightfoot said he eventually admitted to her that he was out to dinner with friends and had a few drinks before dismissing his driver and taking himself home.