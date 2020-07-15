Chicago reports more young adults testing positive for virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Young people have made up the largest percentage of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Chicago in recent weeks and city officials warned Wednesday that the trend could lead to the closure of bars or other businesses.

City health data showed 29% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases since June 15 have been among people ages 18 to 29. People ages 30 to 39 made up the second largest percentage of confirmed cases, said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. That's a stark change from May, when cases of the virus peaked in the city and overwhelmingly affected older people.

Young people do have a lower risk of serious complications from COVID-19, but they still can happen, Arwady said at a news conference at City Hall. She pointed to the case of a Chicago woman in her 20s who required a double lung transplant because of severe damage caused by the virus. And once infected, younger people can spread the virus to older people who are more vulnerable, she said.

“This disease does not discriminate,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “It attacks everyone.”

Chicago has reported an average of 192 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days.