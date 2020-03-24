Chicago reserving hotels for isolation or quarantine needs

Officials said hotel workers won't interact with people isolated in their rooms, but will prepare food and be trained to perform other tasks. Chicago Department of Public Health employees will supervise each site.

Lightfoot said city officials were still determining how much it would cost but that they anticipate $1 million would be needed for a 30-day supply of rooms.

Illinois officials reported 1,285 cases as of Monday afternoon and 12 deaths, up from 1,049 cases and nine deaths on Sunday. Arwady said Sunday that 490 of those cases and four deaths were in Chicago.

Karen Kent, the CEO of the Unite Here Local 1 union representing thousands of hospitality workers, said members “want to help heal the city and heal the world.”

“At a time when people feel powerless, it is great to feel there is something to do and something important we can contribute,” she said.

Lightfoot also announced Monday that the YMCA of Metro Chicago opened several of its facilities to act as shelters for the homeless. More space was necessary because beds at existing shelters must be spaced six feet apart, she said.