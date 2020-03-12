Chicago's horse-drawn carriages may clip clop into history

CHICAGO — A ride in a horse-drawn carriage in downtown Chicago may turn into nothing but a memory after a City Council committee voted in favor of banning them at the start of next year.

The council's Committee on License and Consumer Protection's vote Wednesday sent the proposed ordinance to the full City Council for a vote next week. The full council rarely fails to pass measures that are endorsed by its committees.

The vote could be a final chapter for the carriages that have been popular with tourists, newlyweds and others for generations but have also been the subject of harsh criticism by animal rights activists and others in recent years.

Alderman Brendan Reilly said it is time for the carriage rides to clip clop into the history books.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There are folks that have an issue with this industry entirely related to traffic and public safety, (and) there are others who care about whether these animals are being treated in a humane fashion," said Reilly, who has spent years trying to regulate the industry to little effect. “For me, it’s a combination of both.”

Animal rights activists applauded the aldermen after Wednesday's vote.