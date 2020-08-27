 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago school board votes to renew contract with police
urgent

Chicago school board votes to renew contract with police

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Chicago’s school board on Wednesday decided to keep a police presence in some of its schools despite the demands of protesters who say school resource officers create an unsafe learning atmosphere.

The Board of Education voted 4-2 to renew a contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide uniformed officers to schools that want them. The $12.1 million contract is less than last year’s $33 million deal.

The revised agreement presented by school officials includes for the first time a detailed job description for officers. The contract prohibits officers from intervening in school discipline and requires them to undergo further training on dealing with children of various backgrounds.

After the vote, CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton said the district was grateful that the board honored local schools’ decisions on police for the upcoming year.

In recent weeks, 17 Local School Councils voted to remove police officers from their schools, with 55 others voting to keep them.

Activists have said money spent on policing would be better used for counselors, social workers and other resources.

Gallery: 4th night of protests in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 28th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts