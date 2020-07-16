Chicago teachers union wants virtual start to fall classes

“The reason why we’ve survived in Chicago and Illinois is because no one listened to Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos,” Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, said during a video press conference on Thursday. “It just seems clear to me that if you want to live, if you want to be healthy, that anything that those two tell us to do, we do the opposite.”

Other districts, including New York City, plan to combine some in-person attendance with online work.

Chicago Public Schools officials plan to release a “preliminary framework” this week and get feedback on that plan from students, parents and staff. But a final decision will come closer to the start of the school year, which is scheduled for early September.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is paramount, and our planning for the fall will be guided by the best available data and guidance from state and local health officials,” Chicago Public Schools spokesman Michael Passman said in a statement. “We know that families and staff are eager to learn more about the coming school year, and we appreciate that there are a range of needs and views that are valid and must be considered.”