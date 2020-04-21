Chicago works to reach more black residents amid coronavirus pandemic

“The Sheriff’s Office considers her death to be in the line of duty and will be strongly advocating that her family receive all the benefits that designation affords,” the department said in a news release Monday announcing her death.

Rivera was one of 191 correctional officers who tested positive.

Four detainees who tested positive for the virus have died. As of late Sunday, the sheriff’s office said 194 detainees with “mild-to-moderate” symptoms were being treated by the county-operated hospital, located at the jail, with an additional 21 being treated at area hospitals.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

An analysis done by The Associated Press using available state and local data through Thursday showed that nearly one-third of those who have died are African American, with black people representing about 14% of the population in the areas covered in the analysis.