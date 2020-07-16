Chicago's ex-top cop drove impaired, lied to public, report says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — An inspector general’s report concluded Thursday that former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson drove a city vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and lied about the incident that led to his December firing.

Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his police car in October after consuming “several large servings of rum” at a downtown restaurant with a member of his security detail, according to the Chicago Office of the Inspector General.

According to the report, Johnson made false statements to the public and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, saying he had been out to dinner with friends and that he had ordered an internal investigation of the incident. Johnson initially blamed the incident on his failure to take his blood pressure medication and didn't mention alcohol.

That omission resulted "in a materially inaccurate portrayal of the incident in remarks he made while in uniform and speaking in an official capacity," according to the report. He later acknowledged he had drinks with dinner.