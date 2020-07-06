Chicago's July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

A week earlier, Chicago's shooting victims included a 1-year-old boy riding in a car with his mother and a 10-year-old girl who was shot by a bullet fired a block away that pierced a window and struck her in the head as she sat on a couch at home.

Chicago has counted a total of 1,782 shooting victims this year, 550 more than during the same period last year. And the weekend brought the number of homicides for the year to 353, which is 99 more than were recorded for the same period last year.

As he did after the Memorial Day weekend, Brown put much of the blame for the spasms of gunfire on a criminal justice system that fails to keep violent offenders behind bars and a program in which many of those arrested — including those arrested on gun charges — are released from custody after being fitted with electronic bracelets that are designed to monitor their whereabouts.

“It's clearly not working,” he said.