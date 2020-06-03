Chicago's Loop to reopen as suburb asks locals to stay home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — The general public will be allowed to enter Chicago’s central business district and its commercial areas Wednesday, several days after roads were closed to limit access after violence erupted in the wake of marches protesting the death of George Floyd, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was announced Tuesday.

The resumption of access to the downtown area comes as the city begins to reopen after weeks of being shutdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said exit ramps from nearby expressways that were closed will reopen and Chicago Transit Authority trains and bus service will be restored after being shutdown after weekend violence that saw stores broken into and burned.

Bridges over the Chicago River will be lowered to allow access from the city’s North Side. However, officials say some exits from Lake Shore Drive will remain closed.

As Chicago officials restore access to downtown, authorities in a Chicago suburb where two people were fatally shot in unrest enforced safety precautions imposed Tuesday.

Cicero officials warned residents to “stay home and stay off the streets” and declared a “state of emergency” a day after violence and destruction erupted in the town of about 84,000 west of Chicago.