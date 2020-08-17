Chicago's top cop defends police actions during protests

Prior to Monday's news conference, the department released a video that showed a man striking an officer with a skateboard on Saturday. The move was part of a broader effort to get as many as people as possible to see what they said happened during the protest and during Aug. 10 looting in downtown Chicago.

The department, which created what it called a Looting Task Force, announced last week that it was posting videos in the hopes that people would recognize those who smashed store windows or made off with merchandise and other items.

One of the first videos posted was of two men breaking into an ATM with a hammer. That video led to the arrest of a local man who police say livestreamed the crime. Arron Neal, 20, has been charged with felony counts of criminal damage to property and burglary.

Police have been releasing a flurry of news releases that include photographs of people who took part in last week's looting and mug shots of people who were arrested for allegedly doing so — a signal that the department is trying to make good on the mayor's vow to track down and arrest those who take part in street violence.

In all, Brown said tips from the public after those videos were posted have resulted in 11 arrests related to last week's street violence and looting.