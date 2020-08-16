Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Schererville development

Work is expected to begin this fall, Tursman said, adding phase 1 of the project, which includes the restaurants being open and operational, should be complete in fall 2021.

The five-lot development will be broken up into two phases, Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann said.

Phase one, which could undergo site preparations any day, focuses on lots one through four in the development, as well as the construction of Oak Street, which will serve as an access point off U.S. 41 to the new restaurants.

Lot one will house the Chick-fil-A, lot two will house Olive Garden, and Longhorn Steakhouse will be on lot three. Lot four will serve as shared parking between the restaurants, Volkmann said.

The second phase of the project will focus on lot five, which currently doesn’t have a user, Volkmann said.

Tursman said the Luke real estate team is working with "compatible retail and commercial service providers" for lot five, which is about 10 acres.

Diners will be able to access the restaurants in the development from Woodhollow Drive thanks to a cross easement between Franciscan and the development.