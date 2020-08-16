Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Schererville development

SCHERERVILLE — The final plan for a new development was recently approved by the Town Council, making way for the developer to prepare the site.
Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse will eventually occupy a now-vacant space between Lowe's and Franciscan Health Fitness Center along U.S. 41 in Schererville.
Final plans for the development, which is backed by Hobart-based Luke Family of Brands, were approved by the Town Council on Wednesday after receiving a 6-0 recommendation from the Plan Commission.
The final approval was contingent upon conditions, including:
- All subdivision and professional reviews fees are current with the town.
- Shared improvements be made to Oak Street for the future connection to the railroad right of way.
- A traffic signal at Oak Street be installed with Opticon before the businesses open.
- Staggered grand opening events for the businesses, with two weeks between each event.
- Cross-access easement agreements platted and recorded before the businesses open.
- Cross-access parking agreement between Franciscan and lots one though four of the property is reviewed and platted prior to the businesses opening.
Dan Tursman, Luke Family of Brands Director of Development, told The Times Luke Builds will complete overall site improvements, utilities and infrastructure for the development, and deliver pad-ready sites to the individual users.
Work is expected to begin this fall, Tursman said, adding phase 1 of the project, which includes the restaurants being open and operational, should be complete in fall 2021.
The five-lot development will be broken up into two phases, Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann said.
Phase one, which could undergo site preparations any day, focuses on lots one through four in the development, as well as the construction of Oak Street, which will serve as an access point off U.S. 41 to the new restaurants.
Lot one will house the Chick-fil-A, lot two will house Olive Garden, and Longhorn Steakhouse will be on lot three. Lot four will serve as shared parking between the restaurants, Volkmann said.
The second phase of the project will focus on lot five, which currently doesn’t have a user, Volkmann said.
Tursman said the Luke real estate team is working with "compatible retail and commercial service providers" for lot five, which is about 10 acres.
Diners will be able to access the restaurants in the development from Woodhollow Drive thanks to a cross easement between Franciscan and the development.
Eventually, the idea is to be able to connect the new development to Shops on Main, Volkmann said.
"Through the Omni (Franciscan) property, there's actually a connection that goes into the Shops on Main that's not developed. The intention is for when Omni does anything on their site, that they'll complete that connection with Shops on Main," Volkmann said.
"When this is all done, you'll be able to turn in there by Lowe's, even farther south, and you'll be able to work all the way through to Main Street without even going on (U.S.) 41."
