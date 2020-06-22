Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Schererville

Orlando, Florida-based Darden also owns Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grill, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze Island Grill, and Eddie V's Prime Seafood. It sold off Red Lobster, one of its best known brands, back in 2014.

Darden's flagship Olive Garden, a sit-down Italian restaurant known for its breadsticks, salad and many pasta dishes, currently has locations in Lansing, Michigan City, and by the Southlake Mall in Hobart. The Texas-themed Longhorn Steakhouse's only existing Northwest Indiana locations are in Hobart and Portage.

The Region's sole Chick-fil-A opened about a decade ago outside the Southlake Mall but the popular southern chicken sandwich fast-food restaurant also is eyeing a Valparaiso location. Chick-fil-A's new Schererville location will have a similar two-lane drive-thru that merges into a single drive-thru lane.

Georgia-based Chick-fil-A, which closes on Sundays and has been the subject of controversy over past donations against same-sex marriage, surpassed KFC as the nation's largest chicken-focused fast food restaurant a few years ago. Over the past year, it has had a rivalry with Popeye's over who had the best chicken sandwich.