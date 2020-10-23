Chief says beds removed from fire station for safety; union president calls it 'retaliation'

EAST CHICAGO — Beds were removed from an East Chicago Fire Department facility, sparking a response from the president of East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365.

However, East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said he removed the beds on Friday as safety precaution.

"It was out of an abundance of caution," Serna said. "Firefighters sounded the alarm of coronavirus cases spiking so I looked deeper into it — looking into, 'In what ways were we vulnerable?' We had beds that are spaced less than 4 feet apart. Removing them was a way to keep everyone safe and keep the virus from spreading among firefighters. It removes the temptation to take off the mask and lay down near someone else and possibly spread the virus."

East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 Dave Mata called the move "retaliation."

"I guarantee it's directly related to the story we put out exposing the mismanagement of the latest COVID incident on the department," Mata said.

On Oct. 15, the fire union released a statement warning of an "outbreak" of COVID-19 cases at East Chicago Fire Station 4. The union accused the fire department administration of not quarantining the first Station 4 firefighter known to have been exposed by someone in his household.