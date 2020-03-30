You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Child care facility opens doors for first responders, essential workers
topical urgent

Child care facility opens doors for first responders, essential workers

Calumet City stock art

Calumet City City Hall

 John J. Watkins The Times

Beginning Monday, Nurturing Developmental & Learning Academy (NDLA) will open its facilities to provide child care to first responders and essential workers.

“We are honored to be able to serve first responders and essential workers with quality child care while they stand on the front lines during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Medina Bailey, executive director at Nurturing Developmental & Learning Academy.

The academy will accept 50 children at its locations: NDLA I, 525 Wentworth Ave., Calumet City; NDLA II, 835 Sibley Blvd., South Holland; and NDLC, 2530 State St., Burnham.

All three locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. NDLA in Calumet City accepts children as young as 6 weeks old, up to 12 years old. The South Holland and Burnham locations accept children from 6 weeks old to 6 years old.

Families interested need to present a letter indicating essential worker status, their child's birth certificate and a current physical, complete with updated immunizations.

While at the academy, children will be provided with breakfast, lunch and a snack through the facility's partnership with Calumet City School District 155.

For more information, call the academy at any of its three locations: Calumet City, 708-868-5343; South Holland, 708-333-1355; and Burnham, 708-868-6400, or visit www.nurturingdevelopment.com.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts