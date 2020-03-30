Child care facility opens doors for first responders, essential workers

Beginning Monday, Nurturing Developmental & Learning Academy (NDLA) will open its facilities to provide child care to first responders and essential workers.

“We are honored to be able to serve first responders and essential workers with quality child care while they stand on the front lines during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Medina Bailey, executive director at Nurturing Developmental & Learning Academy.

The academy will accept 50 children at its locations: NDLA I, 525 Wentworth Ave., Calumet City; NDLA II, 835 Sibley Blvd., South Holland; and NDLC, 2530 State St., Burnham.

All three locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. NDLA in Calumet City accepts children as young as 6 weeks old, up to 12 years old. The South Holland and Burnham locations accept children from 6 weeks old to 6 years old.

Families interested need to present a letter indicating essential worker status, their child's birth certificate and a current physical, complete with updated immunizations.

While at the academy, children will be provided with breakfast, lunch and a snack through the facility's partnership with Calumet City School District 155.