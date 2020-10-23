 Skip to main content
Child in critical condition after being shot in head, police say
Child in critical condition after being shot in head, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An 8-year-old girl struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital in critical condition after about 16 shots were fired into a home Thursday evening, police said.

Police responded about 10 p.m. to the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue after their Shotspotter system alerted them several shots were fired from an automatic weapon in the area, East Chicago police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

First responders found the child bleeding from the head and transported her to St. Catherine's Hospital, where she was stabilized. She was then taken to UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition, Rivera said.

A preliminary investigation indicated an unidentified person began shooting outside the home when a stray bullet penetrated the building's north side.

The bullet struck the girl in the head while she was sitting in the living room doing homework, Rivera said.

Police do not believe she was the intended target, Rivera said.

"Any time a child is the victim of senseless gun violence it affects and saddens us all. Thoughts, prayers and caring emojis on social media will not bring the shooter to justice. We need witnesses to come forward and cooperate with our detectives. We can’t allow these cowardly thugs to randomly open fire in our community with impunity. Our department will use all the resources we have available to help us catch the shooter and any person involved," Rivera said in a statement.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact East Chicago police Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or mpena@eastchicago.com. Information may also be provided by calling the department's anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.

