Child in critical condition after being shot in head, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An 8-year-old girl struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital in critical condition after about 16 shots were fired into a home Thursday evening, police said.

Police responded about 10 p.m. to the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue after their Shotspotter system alerted them several shots were fired from an automatic weapon in the area, East Chicago police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

First responders found the child bleeding from the head and transported her to St. Catherine's Hospital, where she was stabilized. She was then taken to UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition, Rivera said.

A preliminary investigation indicated an unidentified person began shooting outside the home when a stray bullet penetrated the building's north side.

The bullet struck the girl in the head while she was sitting in the living room doing homework, Rivera said.

Police do not believe she was the intended target, Rivera said.