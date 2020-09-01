 Skip to main content
Child pulled from pool had been left unattended, police say
PORTER — The mother of a 3-year-old girl pulled from a swimming pool Monday had stepped away a few minutes prior to get breakfast for the family that included two other children, police say.

"The father was present in another room and there were some minutes that the child was unaccounted for," according to an update Tuesday morning from the Porter Police Department. "These details remain under investigation."

Police did not provide an updated status on the girl, but said the mother had started CPR and the child had a pulse when she was transported to Porter Regional Hospital and then flown out to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

Police said they were notified of the incident at 8:56 a.m. Monday and responded to the vacation rental property in the 200 block of North Mineral Springs Road.

The child was reportedly in full arrest and pulled out of the water before help arrived.

First responders performed CPR on the scene and on the way to the hospital, officials said.

