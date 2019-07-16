ST. JOHN TWP. — A 14-year-old girl died at a hospital Sunday night after being rescued from a house fire in St. John Township that also killed her 12-year-old cousin.
Jasmine Levi, 14, of Streator, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m. Sunday at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Levi's family confirmed the death.
Levi was rescued from the home that caught fire early Sunday morning and flown to the hospital. Another child, 12-year-old LeAira Rogers, of Merrillville, was was pronounced dead at 8:14 a.m. Sunday after being found in the basement of the home, which belonged to her grandparents, authorities said.
Rogers was described by family as a smiling, vibrant child who loved to read and create art. A GoFundMe Page has been created for Rogers' family to help pay for funeral expenses. The fundraiser was posted Monday and has raised about $3,610 of its $10,000 goal.
Levi and her grandmother were taken to the hospital and both were said to be in critical condition on Sunday, St. John Fire Chief Fred Willman said.
The 57-year-old grandmother remained in the hospital Tuesday in serious condition with smoke inhalation, burns and abrasions, said Pamela Jones, spokeswoman for the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The 70-year-old grandfather was not hospitalized.
The cause and manner of Levi's death are pending at this time, said Natalia Derevyanny, director of communications for the Cook County Bureau of Administration.
The fire took more than two hours and more than a dozen agencies to put out. Crews were not able to immediately reach Rogers until some of the blaze was put out.
"The tragic loss of these two young lives is being felt deeply by those who tried to save them, their families and the entire Lake County community,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in a news release.
Martinez said in the release that when two Dyer officers got to the scene, flames were already shooting through the back of the house.
Dyer Officer Darrell Shaffer attempted to get in the house through the garage, but as he entered the hallway he was met with flames and intense heat.
He then went to the front of the home and broke out windows in hopes the teens were nearby inside. He pulled the frame from both windows and boosted himself up to look inside but saw no trace of the girls.
Dyer Cpl. J.D. Sickles found the neighbor's water hose to help extinguish the flames, spraying water to clear a path through the smoke as first responders searched for the teens.
Shaffer lifted St. John Officer Samuel Jacobs through the window, and Jacobs made his way through heavy smoke and flames as he searched the room.
After returning to the window for fresh air, he continued the search despite other officers urging him to exit the burning room.
Jacobs and Shaffer found a teen girl in a bathroom, wedged between the toilet and bathtub. They took the girl to the window and officers helped lower her to the ground.
Shaffer and St. John Cpl. David Rybicki performed CPR on her until medics arrived.
“I can’t imagine the sense of loss the victims’ family members feel," St. John Police Chief James Kveton said. “But I am proud to hear about the selflessness, skill and determination our officers displayed as they attempted to save lives.”
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Jones said the investigation is still ongoing.
Preliminary information from first responders indicates there may have been no working smoke detectors in the house, Jones said. Part of the investigation will be to review information to confirm the absence or existence of working smoke detectors.