SCHERERVILLE — The spirit of Christmas is coming to the Tri-Town.
For the first time in a couple of years, the Safety Village will host a Christmas Extravaganza in partnership with Eric and Christine Graf, of Schererville.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Safety Village and Gift of Life Transplant House, a nonprofit hospitality house for transplant patients from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
In the summer of 2017, Christine stayed at the Gift of Life Transplant House after donating a kidney to a stranger. Her donation caused a series of bridge donations, which occur when someone offers to donate a kidney without a desired recipient that creates a cluster of transplants, according to Stanford Health Care. The bridge donations resulted in 12 lives being saved, Christine said.
"When we stayed there after she gave her kidney, we stayed at the Gift of Life house as part of the recovery process, and we were just so impressed by every aspect of that house," said Eric, Christine's husband.
Since her transplant, the couple made a vow to promote living organ donation and help the nonprofit.
This year, they decided to provide a Christmas gala dinner to the 250 patients, caretakers, staff and doctors, who won't be able to spend the holidays with their families, Eric said.
The best way they felt they could raise the money for the dinner was through co-hosting the Christmas Extravaganza, he said.
"There's patients there that are too sick to go home, they can't go home for Christmas," Christine said. "We wanted to bring Christmas and the joy of Christmas into the transplant house."
The extravaganza will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 4-9 p.m. Saturday at the Tri-Town Safety Village, 1350 Eagle Ridge Drive.
Admission is $3 per person and includes a visit with Santa Claus, a Christmas concert, Christmas carols around a campfire, rides on CN's Little Obie Train, raffles and a tour of the Safety Village Veterans Museum.
There also will be a coloring contest, which will have "get well soon" and "Happy Holidays" messages. The pictures will then be taken to patients at Gift of Life.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds raised Friday and Saturday will go toward the dinner and operational costs at the Gift of Life, Christine said. Sponsorship funds will be divided between the Safety Village and the Gift of Life, she added.
"There are so many generous businesses throughout the Region — so many kind people," she said.
So far, they have raised thousands, Christine said.
"The place is so dear to us. It was our home away from home after I did the transplant surgery for the organ donation," she said.
On Friday and Saturday, non-perishable items will be collected and donated to St. John Township Food Pantry.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, there will be a grand opening for the firefighter's museum, according to a news release.
For more information, contact the Tri-Town Safety Village at 219-865-9600.