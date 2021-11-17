Christmas in the Park kicks off holiday season

St. JOHN — The town's Christmas in the Park promises holiday fun for all ages as it kicks off at Prairie West Park.

The annual event, sponsored by the St. John Clerk-Treasurer's office, starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 with the town's 17th annual tree lighting ceremony.

Fireworks will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and there will be a musical performance by the Lake Central High School Band.

Overflow parking is available at St. John Evangelist Church/School with a short walk to the park.

Grilled hot dogs will be donated to participants by Welch's Stop & Shop and Cute As A Cupcake will be selling their handcrafted cupcakes and treats.

Visits with Santa, rides on the St. John Express train and free hot cocoa and popcorn will be available at the opening event as well as at All Paws On Deck, Merry Grinch-Mas and Princesses and Superheroes events.

The full schedule of events includes:

Annual tree lighting ceremony

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 26 at Prairie West Park, 93rd Avenue and West Oakridge Drive.