Christmas in the Park kicks off holiday season

St. JOHN — The town's Christmas in the Park promises holiday fun for all ages as it kicks off at Prairie West Park.
The annual event, sponsored by the St. John Clerk-Treasurer's office, starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 with the town's 17th annual tree lighting ceremony.
Fireworks will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and there will be a musical performance by the Lake Central High School Band.
Overflow parking is available at St. John Evangelist Church/School with a short walk to the park.
Grilled hot dogs will be donated to participants by Welch's Stop & Shop and Cute As A Cupcake will be selling their handcrafted cupcakes and treats.
Visits with Santa, rides on the St. John Express train and free hot cocoa and popcorn will be available at the opening event as well as at All Paws On Deck, Merry Grinch-Mas and Princesses and Superheroes events.
The full schedule of events includes:
Annual tree lighting ceremony
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 26 at Prairie West Park, 93rd Avenue and West Oakridge Drive.
What: The town will host its 17th annual tree lighting ceremony with fireworks beginning at 7 p.m. Residents can fill their mugs with hot cocoa and tour the trees through Dec. 5 at Prairie West Park. Voting will take place on the clerk-treasurer's Facebook Page. The three trees with the most likes and loves is awarded a prize.
Stuff the Squad
When: Noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the St. John Police Department, 11033 W. 93rd Ave.
What: Stuff the squad with toys to be donated to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. Stop by to drop new, unwrapped toys and have a photo with "Star Wars" villains provided by Northern Darkness Garrison and the town's police officers.
All Paws on Deck
When: 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Prairie West Park.
Donations will be collected for the town's K-9 officers, Match and Raider. Welch's Stop & Shop will sell hot dogs and steak sandwiches and Cute As A Cupcake will be selling handcrafted cupcakes and treats.
Merry Grinch-mas!
When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Prairie West Park
What: Participants will meet the Grinch and Jingle Johns will be on site.
Pascals at Midwest will be serving pizza by the slice and Cute As A Cupcake will be selling handcrafted cupcakes and treats.
Princesses & Superheroes
When: 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Prairie West Park.
What: Princess Elsa and Spider-Man visit the park. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Malt Brothers sells Sloppy Joes, pulled pork sandwiches and soup for purchase. Cute As A Cupcake will have its products for sale.
Assemble the Minions
When: 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 22 at the St. John Town Hall, 10955 W. 93rd Ave.
What: Stuart, Otto and Gru will be posing for photos. Visitors are invited to grab their Minion suits and join the group.
Santa Photos
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6-10 at Prairie West Park
What: St. John residents only can schedule a private time to get a photo with Santa. A strict 5-minute time slot will be reserved for each family. Visit
http://bit.ly/SantaPhotosWaitingList to submit information and the clerk's office will schedule a time slot.
Letters to Santa
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6-10 at Prairie West Park.
What: Letters to Santa can be dropped off in his mailbox at the Prairie West Park Pavilion. Be sure to include a clearly written name and address.
For more information, call the clerk-treasurer's office at 219-365-4800, option 4.