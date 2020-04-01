Church encourages community to write NWI health care workers fighting COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures," according to the CDC. "Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets."

At this time, there haven't been any cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. associated with imported goods, according to the CDC.

Pastor of Community Life and Missions Jared Bryant added this is Bethel's way to "serve them (health care workers) and minister to them in Jesus' name," adding it also shows they love and care.

The notes will be distributed for the first time on Thursday.

Depending on community engagement, the program might add more hospitals in the area, said Kevin Huseman, member of the encouragement team.

The notes, Huseman said, are a way to boost the emotional energy of health care employees to help with physical energy and stamina.

Nate Napier, who also is a part of the team, agreed, adding he leaves notes his children draw for him in his car while he drives.

Currently, there are two drop-off locations:

Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point: Outside building entrance on the south side of the building near the kid's wing.

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 Burrell Drive, Crown Point: Outside of the original building entrance on the west end of the facility.

