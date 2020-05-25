Churches holding services say they're taking precautions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Illinois churches holding services Sunday despite warnings about health risks during the coronavirus pandemic said they're taking precautions to protect congregants, from scrapping communion to requiring masks.

While President Donald Trump's Friday order declaring houses of worship essential prompted some to expand, others said it was simply time to reopen as more people suffer in the pandemic.

“It’s like a physician knowing that someone is bleeding and they can’t do anything about it,” said Pastor John Elleson of Lakewood Chapel in suburban Arlington Heights.

The church reopened its sanctuary Sunday, something that was planned for weeks. Roughly 20 worshippers, including staff, wore masks and stood spaced out. Doors were kept open and communion wasn’t offered, said Elleson, who wore a glove while he prayed for congregants, touching them on the shoulder or side.

Clashes between churches and local stay-at-home orders have popped up nationwide. In Chicago, three churches been holding services for weeks were fined $500. In Illinois, houses of worship are limited to 10 people to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Some churches said they'd try to expand after Trump's declaration.