Citizen committees to offer recommendations on improving Gary

GARY — Mayor-elect Jerome Prince has asked 75 citizens for their advice on how to improve the city of Gary.
Those citizens came together for the first time Saturday at a transition team volunteer forum at Gardner Center for the Arts in Miller.
Following introductions, the citizen groups received results of a reimaginegary.org survey posted online from June to mid-September. Several hundred people responded to the survey, offering their suggestions on improving Gary.
“We want to tune people in, listen to their ideas and share their perspectives,” said Prince. “That’s the only way we’re going to turn this city around together.”
Prince’s Reimagine Gary transition began with a series of “Can We Talk” community engagement meetings around the city.
Saturday’s volunteer forum was the next step in the process. Volunteers were selected from hundreds of applicants and then appointed by Prince to serve on one of the following nine committees of their choice:
- Art, culture and recreation
- Business and economic development
- Constituent services
- Education
- Good governance and accountability
- Health, human services and homelessness
- Housing, neighborhood development and historic preservation
- Public safety
- Environment, transportation and infrastructure
Committee members are tasked with taking the survey results and developing one recommendation. Committees have four to six weeks to meet and develop a recommendation. Deadline for submitting recommendations to Prince is Nov. 15. Following review, the Prince transition team will unveil accepted recommendations on Nov. 23.
Sabrina Haake, a senior adviser to the Prince team, explained there is no guarantee every suggestion will be utilized.
“I can guarantee you’ll have the mayor’s ear,” she said.
Each recommendation is to be presented in a structured format that identifies deficiencies in the current delivery of service; challenges to implementation; estimated costs of the proposal; and recommended steps for implementation.
Prince opened the morning session by reporting a projected $89 million city budget deficit when he takes office in January.
“Turning the city around will take more than austerity measures to keep the lights on,” the mayor-elect said. “To run the city with grossly depleted resources, we are turning to our best resource — our people — for their creative ideas on how to move the city forward.”
For the next several weeks, committee members will meet on their own to review 301 recommendations from the online survey and come up with their own plan for improving Gary.
From survey responses, major areas of concern were grouped into greater fiscal transparency and increased economic development, each with 18% of total responses; reduce blight, 16%; improve animal services, 11%; increase public safety, 10%; enhance education and eliminate litter, each with 7% of responses; champion the underserved, 5%; repair roads, 4%; green initiatives, 2%; and miscellaneous, 2%.
After receiving survey results, committees began the discussion process. Following table discussions, Haake told the group, “They were animated and engaging. You’re going to make great recommendations.”
“I like it,” said LeShawn Brooks of the housing committee. “It’s a great opportunity for residents to engage and share their input. This also gives us an opportunity to see what it takes to develop a plan.”
Mark Everette, chair of the public safety committee, noted, “I’m very receptive of getting more people involved to share their ideas. That way you get fresh ideas.”
Mary Stewart-Pellegrini, another committee member, called the process excellent. “It’s a way to engage the community to develop community growth,” she said.
“We can turn the city around, but no one can do it alone,” Prince said.