Civic leaders offer to match up to $125K in donations to Food Bank of NWI

MERRILLVILLE — As the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana continues to address the growing need in the Region during the COVID-19 crisis, two Highland civic leaders have stepped up to match donations during the month of April.

Tom Sourlis and Sue Eleuterio offered to match all donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana up to $125,000.

"We are gratified to help support the incredible work of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in meeting the needs of all residents in this time of crisis," Sourlis and Eleuterio said in a news release. "This pandemic has reminded all of us that we are connected in community."

Executive Director Victor A. Garcia said the Food Bank is asking the community to, "help us take full advantage of the match to support the increased immediate costs associated with acquiring and distributing food to our neighbors."

“Feeding America forecasts that shelter-in-place orders coupled with lost wages, school closings, illness, and isolation will threaten the food security of thousands more neighbors in our Region. Last week alone, there was a record number 146,000 claims for unemployment in Indiana, more than five times the previous record," Garcia said.