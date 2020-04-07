Civic leaders offer to match up to $125K in donations to Food Bank of NWI

MERRILLVILLE — As the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana continues to address the growing need in the Region during the COVID-19 crisis, two Highland civic leaders have stepped up to match donations during the month of April.
Tom Sourlis and Sue Eleuterio offered to match all donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana up to $125,000.
"We are gratified to help support the incredible work of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in meeting the needs of all residents in this time of crisis," Sourlis and Eleuterio said in a news release. "This pandemic has reminded all of us that we are connected in community."
Executive Director Victor A. Garcia said the Food Bank is asking the community to, "help us take full advantage of the match to support the increased immediate costs associated with acquiring and distributing food to our neighbors."
“Feeding America forecasts that shelter-in-place orders coupled with lost wages, school closings, illness, and isolation will threaten the food security of thousands more neighbors in our Region. Last week alone, there was a record number 146,000 claims for unemployment in Indiana, more than five times the previous record," Garcia said.
"With the stay-at home order extended, thousands of our neighbors are uncertain when they can return to work. We are bracing for a significant surge in people turning to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for the first time ever."
Emergency programming at the Food Bank includes:
* Senior food box deliveries to high-risk seniors who are shut in, lack transportation or don’t qualify for government assistance.
* Drive-thru only mobile market food distributions.
* School site mini mobile market distributions for families with children who receive free or reduced lunch.
* Targeted mobile market food distributions for displaced or unemployed individuals in hospitality, retail, etc.
* Mini mobile market distributions with several bulk items.
“We are in the midst of an unprecedented time, but will get through it on the strength of our community. The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is not only offering nourishing food, but also hope to those who need it most," Garcia said.
To donate to the Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: www.foodbanknwi.org/911. Donations also can be mailed to: Food Bank of NWI, Attn: 911, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville, 46410. Please add “911” in the memo section.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.