Civil rights activist and Emmett Till relative dies at 50

CHICAGO — Airickca Gordon-Taylor, a relative of Emmett Till who spent her life educating others about the black teenage lynching victim's legacy through her foundation, died at age 50, according to family members.

Gordon-Taylor, of suburban Chicago, died early Saturday, hours after a hospital stay. She had kidney problems for decades, including two transplants, according to her mother, Ollie Gordon, who was Till's cousin.

“She was a great advocate. She was a fighter for equal justice,” Gordon said. “She was very serious about her commitment to keep the legacy of Emmett Till going.”

Gordon-Taylor, of Olympia Fields, also called herself Till's cousin, but considered herself a surrogate daughter to his mother, whom she lived with for a time. In 2009, Gordon-Taylor named her foundation after Till's mother, calling it the Mamie Till Mobley Memorial Foundation. Its mission is to honor her and her only son.

Emmett Till was killed in 1955 while visiting relatives in Mississippi, his body found weighted down in the Tallahatchie River. His mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago, where they lived, so the public could see the mutilated corpse. An all-white jury acquitted two white men in the killing.

Till's death helped energize the civil rights movement.