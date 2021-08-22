Class coming to IUN this fall for business professionals interested in project management

GARY — People interested in a career in project management will have the opportunity to take a course through Indiana University Northwest this fall.

The university's Center for Professional Development, in the School of Business and Economics, is offering a Project Management Fundamentals course open to all business professionals in Northwest Indiana this fall.

According to a news release from the university, people enrolled in the course do not need to be IUN students.

"This course is designed for those looking to pursue a career in Project Management," CPD Director Jana Szostek said. "It is also ideal for those who assist project managers to help them better understand the project management process.”

The course will introduce students to the field of project management and provide foundational knowledge and skills to those interested in a career. The release said project management is a rapidly growing field that uses tools and techniques to manage and meet project requirements.

Classes will run from Sept. 14 through Dec. 21 meeting 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. They will be virtual and taught by a PMP-certified instructor, the release said.

The course costs $1,495, and payment plans are available.