 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class coming to IUN this fall for business professionals interested in project management
urgent

Class coming to IUN this fall for business professionals interested in project management

Best College/University

Indiana University Northwest

 Provided

GARY — People interested in a career in project management will have the opportunity to take a course through Indiana University Northwest this fall.

The university's Center for Professional Development, in the School of Business and Economics, is offering a Project Management Fundamentals course open to all business professionals in Northwest Indiana this fall.

According to a news release from the university, people enrolled in the course do not need to be IUN students. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

"This course is designed for those looking to pursue a career in Project Management," CPD Director Jana Szostek said. "It is also ideal for those who assist project managers to help them better understand the project management process.”

The course will introduce students to the field of project management and provide foundational knowledge and skills to those interested in a career. The release said project management is a rapidly growing field that uses tools and techniques to manage and meet project requirements. 

Classes will run from Sept. 14 through Dec. 21 meeting 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. They will be virtual and taught by a PMP-certified instructor, the release said.

The course costs $1,495, and payment plans are available.

For more information, or to register, call 219-980-6910 or visit iun.edu/CPD.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts