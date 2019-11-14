WESTVILLE — An inmate was released by mistake from the Westville Correctional Facility on Thursday and was apprehended hours later in Goshen, police confirmed.
At approximately 9:15 a.m. the Westville Correctional Facility discovered Pedro Ordonez-Herrera, of Elkhart County, was improperly released, Indiana Department of Correction Spokeswoman Margaux Auxier said.
Herrera is now back in custody, she said.
"The investigation is ongoing," Auxier said. "As part of the investigation we will review the release procedures to determine what corrective action to take to limit the opportunity for a similar occurrence."
The Westville Police Department announced on its Facebook page that an inmate was released with the wrong group of people, Westville Chief-Marshal Darin Mercer confirmed. Police said that another agency had a hold placed on the inmate.
Two hours after the inmate was released, law enforcement determined the inmate was in another county.
Goshen police were contacted about the incident and were able to quickly take the man into custody, Westville police said. Local LaPorte County schools and business were not put on lockdown because there was a delay in discovering the release, and it was determined the man was no longer in LaPorte County, police said.
When contacted by The Times, Westville Correctional Facility staff said the facility has been secure all day and declined to provide further information.
Seth Typpi
Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 7, 2019
Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Joshua D. Turner
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 7, 2019
Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
LaFayette McClendon
Age: 72
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 6, 2019
Offense Description: Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Omar Huerta-Hernandez
Age: 22
Residence: New Buffalo, Michigan
Arrest Date: Nov. 5, 2019
Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
James Warfel
Age: 64
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 5, 2019
Offense Description: Battery resulting in bodily injury; resisting law enforcement; criminal trespass
Class: Misdemeanor
Colin Thome
Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Samuel Berry
Age: 35
Residence: Hamlet, Indiana
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Offense Description: Robbery resulting in bodily injury
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Jarett Gentry
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Amanda Bromwell
Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 3, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Melissa Brownlee
Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 3, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug; unlawful possession of syringe; possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Auston Pezzuto
Age: 19
Residence: Knox, Indiana
Arrest Date: Nov. 3, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention; resisting law enforcement; intimidation
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Orlando Douglas
Age: 55
Residence: South Bend, Indiana
Arrest Date: Nov. 2, 2019
Offense Description: Theft, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating without a valid license
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Andrew Elick
Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 2, 2019
Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement; disorderly conduct
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Bryan Clark
Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury; OWI endangering a person; OWI w/ BAC above .15; OWI
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Larry Ashley
Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to register as a sex offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Kaylee Ashley Kabowski
Age: 18
Residence: LaPorte
Offense Description: Auto theft; counterfeiting
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Richard Gleim
Age: 65
Residence: LaPorte
Arresting Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Offense Description: Illegal sex offender registry -- offender resides within 900 feet of school property
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
John King Jr.
Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention; revocation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Leah Neilsen
Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 10, 2019
Offense Description: Burglary, auto theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Dennis Nelson
Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 10, 2019
Offense Description: OWI; OWI with an ACE of .15 or more; OWI
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting agency: LaPorte Police Department
Andrew Nemeth
Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 9, 2019
Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement, OWI, OWI
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Rodney Hoffer
Age: 52
Residence: New Carlisle, Indiana
Arrest Date: Nov. 9, 2019
Offense Description: Criminal recklessness
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Deion Fergerson Jr.
Age: 30
Residence: South Bend
Arrest Date: Nov. 9
Offense Description: Fraud, theft
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Nancy Brown
Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 9, 2011
Offense Description: Possession of syringe; possession of a narcotic; possession of paraphernalia
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Thomas Ozdyck
Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 9, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
John Berrill
Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Mandy Pierce
Age: 31
Residence: Kingsford Heights
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department
Timothy B. Hall
Age: 38
Residence: N/A
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Burlary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Offense Description:
Brylee McKeehan
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Donta Bridges
Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Dealing in a narcotic; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
