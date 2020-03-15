Cline Avenue Bridge on track for completion this year

Crews at work on the Cline Avenue Bridge recently passed the halfway point of its erection, installing the 343rd concrete segment of the 685 that will take it across the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal in East Chicago.
The project is on track for completion this year, bridge officials said. The Cine Avenue Bridge will reconnect Ind. 912 to Interstate 90. The bridge's owner says it will serve as “The Gateway of Lake County” providing a direct route into Lake County and a time-saving route to Chicago.
While segment erection progresses from the west end of the mile-long new construction to the east, finishing touches are being added to the driving deck, including the addition of lighting structures, fabrication of barrier walls and installation of the tolling system, project leaders report.
Overall work is well past the halfway point: since construction began in June 2017, the foundations and support columns have been constructed, existing steel bridge preservation work has been completed and all 685 segments have been fabricated in a building built for that purpose along Riley Road, near the bridge headquarters.
Each of the bridge segments, cast precisely to follow the horizontal curves and vertical elevations of the bridge, weighs between 60 and 90 tons. The single-cell box girders are made of a dense, high-strength concrete.
"It's not your conventional, poured-in-place, light-reinforcement deck," Rohleder said. A system of steel cables binds the pre-stressed segments of the balanced cantilever bridge together, forming a system of "tendons" that reinforce the deck and allow the bridge to absorb lateral pressure.
Bridge owner Cline Avenue Bridge, LLC, is owned by United Bridge Partners, a private infrastructure company that finances, designs, builds, owns and operates private toll bridges.
The $100 million-plus project spans 1.7 miles in all. Tolls for a two-axle vehicle will be $2.25 with a transponder. Vehicles with more axles will pay $4.94. Ten cents of each toll will go to East Chicago. United Bridge Partners anticipates about 10,000 vehicles will use the bridge on an average day.
Project updates can be found on the company’s social media sites, which are linked through the website clineave.com.