Cline Avenue Bridge on track for completion this year

Crews at work on the Cline Avenue Bridge recently passed the halfway point of its erection, installing the 343rd concrete segment of the 685 that will take it across the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal in East Chicago.

The project is on track for completion this year, bridge officials said. The Cine Avenue Bridge will reconnect Ind. 912 to Interstate 90. The bridge's owner says it will serve as “The Gateway of Lake County” providing a direct route into Lake County and a time-saving route to Chicago.

While segment erection progresses from the west end of the mile-long new construction to the east, finishing touches are being added to the driving deck, including the addition of lighting structures, fabrication of barrier walls and installation of the tolling system, project leaders report.

Overall work is well past the halfway point: since construction began in June 2017, the foundations and support columns have been constructed, existing steel bridge preservation work has been completed and all 685 segments have been fabricated in a building built for that purpose along Riley Road, near the bridge headquarters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}