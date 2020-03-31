Closure planned for 109th Avenue in Crown Point

Large machinery is used to continue work along 109th Avenue, east of Interstate 65 in Crown Point. A portion of 109th will close on Thursday until Friday for utility work.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
CROWN POINT — Beginning Thursday, 109th Avenue between Iowa Street and Delaware Parkway will be closed for utility work, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Thursday and last until 6 p.m. Friday.
Interstate-65 ramps will remain open and local subdivision traffic will be permitted, allowing residents of Waterside Crossing access their homes, Uran said.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Detour signs will be posted, and residents can find a map of the closures on the city's website:
www.crownpoint.in.gov.
Originally, the closure was set to take place over the weekend, Uran said. However, crews finished work quicker than anticipated — bumping the closure up and saving the city from paying a premium price for the work.
The impact should be minimal, as everybody should be at home, Uran added.
Crown Point Square
Crown Point's Main Street, normally busy with traffic and customers grabbing coffee and breakfast, is empty just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. It was the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's new stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Marc Chase, The Times
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
The largely deserted scene by the Old Courthouse in Crown Point on Wednesday morning, as Hoosiers stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Marc Chase, The Times
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso is seen empty Wednesday morning as Hoosiers stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Robert Kasarda, The Times
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. Usually bustling with cars a people at this time. Largely deserted at the main building, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Chesterton is deserted Wednesday as residents stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.
Robert Kasarda, The Times
Downtown Valparaiso
Downtown Valparaiso is shown empty Wednesday morning as Hoosiers stay home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Robert Kasarda, The Times
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Normally packed with cars during the morning rush, traffic was very light Wednesday morning on U.S. 30 in Schererville.
Marc Chase, The Times
Downtown Valparaiso
Downtown Valparaiso is shown empty Wednesday morning as Hoosiers stay home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Robert Kasarda, The Times
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso is shown closed on Wednesday morning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton is shown Wednesday morning as Hoosiers hunker down amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Robert Kasarda, The Times
Ghost town
Downtown Crown Point resembled a ghost town Wednesday morning on Main Street, with open parking spaces and streets that are usually teeming with traffic.
Marc Chase, The Times
No thru traffic
A drive-thru lane at the Starbucks on Calumet Avenue in Munster is blocked by a traffic cone as the entire business has been closed down in the face of COVID-19.
Marc Chase, The Times
Closed for business
The Starbucks on Calumet Avenue in Munster has closed entirely, even the drive thru, in the face of COVID-19.
Marc Chase, The Times
Main Street in Hobart
Hobart’s Main Street near Fourth Street, looking north, sits nearly empty Wednesday during the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 in Indiana.
John Luke, The Times
Broadway in Gary
Downtown Gary’s Broadway Avenue, looking north from near 15th Avenue, Wednesday during the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Stay-At-Home order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state of Indiana.
John Luke, The Times
Lake Station
Lake Station City Hall parking lot sat empty Wednesday during the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19.
John Luke, The Times
IUN
Indiana University Northwest in Gary is shown nearly deserted Wednesday in the wake of an Indiana stay-at-home order.
John Luke, The Times
Gary's Broadway
Downtown Gary’s Broadway Avenue, looking south from Fifth Avenue, sits nearly empty Wednesday during the first day of Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 in Indiana.
John Luke, The Times
Highland's Highway Avenue
Downtown Highland looks like a ghost town on Highway Avenue Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shops on Main
The parking lot at Shops on Main in Schererville is eerily empty Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Normally full of vehicles and shoppers, the Shops on Main in Schererville is eerily empty Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Growlers
The folks at Growlers, in Highland, are hoping to welcome back customers on March 30.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Special delivery
Postal carrier Robert Cavazos, a resident of Griffith, delivers mail in Highland. He is one of the "essential" workers who was out and about Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Best Buy
Best Buy customers at the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland must order online and pickup at the store's entrance. A very small selection of items are available outside. Nobody other than employees is allowed inside.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Best Buy customers at the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland must order online and pickup at the store's entrance. A very small selection of items are available outside. Nobody other than employees is allowed inside.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
The St. Michael the Archangel Church marquee displays a message of prayer for health care workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Best Buy customers in Hobart must order online and pickup at the store's entrance. Nobody other than employees is allowed inside.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Businesses are closed and the parking lot is empty at Boulevard Square in Schererville Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Crown Point Wendy's manager Scott Finley posts the restaurant's drive-thru hours on the marquee on Wednesday, the first day of Indiana's shutdown.
Hoosiers still can leave their homes during the next two weeks to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Southlake Mall's parking lot sits empty Wednesday in the wake of COVID-19.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
The Lake County Government Center is closed to the public with only essential workers reporting for work.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
A passenger-less bus does its route at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Closed for the foreseeable future, movie posters have been removed from the Hobart AMC Showplace theaters.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Southlake Mall's parking lot is nearly empty of cars.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Office Depot in Hobart, like other stores, offers curbside pickup.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Stores at Shops on Main in Schererville remain closed.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana stay-at-home
Office Depot in Hobart, like other stores, offers curbside pickup.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!