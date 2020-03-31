You are the owner of this article.
Closure planned for 109th Avenue in Crown Point
Closure planned for 109th Avenue in Crown Point

Closure planned for 109th Avenue

Large machinery is used to continue work along 109th Avenue, east of Interstate 65 in Crown Point. A portion of 109th will close on Thursday until Friday for utility work. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Beginning Thursday, 109th Avenue between Iowa Street and Delaware Parkway will be closed for utility work, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said. 

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Thursday and last until 6 p.m. Friday. 

Interstate-65 ramps will remain open and local subdivision traffic will be permitted, allowing residents of Waterside Crossing access their homes, Uran said. 

Detour signs will be posted, and residents can find a map of the closures on the city's website: www.crownpoint.in.gov

Originally, the closure was set to take place over the weekend, Uran said. However, crews finished work quicker than anticipated — bumping the closure up and saving the city from paying a premium price for the work. 

The impact should be minimal, as everybody should be at home, Uran added. 

