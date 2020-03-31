Closure planned for 109th Avenue in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Beginning Thursday, 109th Avenue between Iowa Street and Delaware Parkway will be closed for utility work, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Thursday and last until 6 p.m. Friday.

Interstate-65 ramps will remain open and local subdivision traffic will be permitted, allowing residents of Waterside Crossing access their homes, Uran said.

Detour signs will be posted, and residents can find a map of the closures on the city's website: www.crownpoint.in.gov.

Originally, the closure was set to take place over the weekend, Uran said. However, crews finished work quicker than anticipated — bumping the closure up and saving the city from paying a premium price for the work.

The impact should be minimal, as everybody should be at home, Uran added.

