Closure slated for portion of Burr Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — A southbound section of Burr Street in Schererville will be closed for about six weeks, officials said.

Starting April 29, Burr Street from U.S. 30 to 75th Avenue will be restricted to northbound traffic only, said a news release from the town of Schererville.

The section of street will be completely closed to southbound traffic during this time.

Drivers using Walgreen’s west exit will be able to get to the southbound traffic light. The Rolling Hills Subdivision exit at 78th Avenue will allow right turn only onto northbound Burr Street.

Local traffic only restrictions will be placed on the roadway from 73rd Avenue and Joliet Street to 75th Avenue, officials said.

Southbound vehicles can detour from Joliet Street and 73rd Avenue by taking Cline Avenue in Schererville or Whitcomb Street in Merrillville.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.